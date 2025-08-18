Vitamin String Quartet Comes to the Warner Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Warner Theatre will welcome one of the most popular string ensembles in the world, Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ), to the Oneglia Auditorium on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now to the public online or by calling the Warner Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

Billboard-charting and known for their classical reinterpretations of pop hits, VSQ has amassed over 2 billion streams worldwide. Long before Bridgerton broke the Netflix algorithm, VSQ helped establish classical crossover as a genuine force in contemporary music.

On their latest tour, VSQ brings fresh arrangements of the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, performing captivating, reimagined renditions of her music alongside fan favorites from Billie Eilish, BTS, Bridgerton, The Weeknd, and Daft Punk. With seven albums charting on both Billboard Classical and Classical Crossover charts, VSQ continues to break boundaries and inspire audiences worldwide.

“We are thrilled to bring Vitamin String Quartet’s beloved arrangements of all things pop out to the many audiences that have already made VSQ records a part of their lives,” says VSQ cellist Derek Stein. “We can’t wait to dive into all of our favorites—new and old—with our fans across the US!”

“Being a part of the Bridgerton story these last few years has been a truly awesome experience for VSQ and its fans, getting our story out to the larger world,” says Leo Flynn, one of VSQ’s creative directors at CMH Label Group.