Video: Watch 'Don't Be Cruel' From Goodspeed's ALL SHOOK UP

Goodspeed has released a video of the cast of their production of All Shook Up performing "Don't Be Cruel." The production is currently running through August 24.

This production features Kerstin Anderson, Ian Dominguez Ball, Jenna Bienvenue, Corinne C. Broadbent, Jordan Matthew Brown, Julius Chase, Jessica Crouch, Jackera Davis, Maddie Garbaty, Benjamin Howes, Michael James, Eleni Kontzamanys, Amy Hillner Larsen, L Morgan Lee, Ryan Mac, Myles McHale, Keyon Pickett, Sydney Quildon, Jackson Reagin, Kilty Reidy and Montria Walker.

All Shook Up is inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley with a book by Joe DiPietro (The Goodspeed: Damn Yankees, Babes in Arms, They All Laughed; The Terris: All Shook Up, O. Henry’s Lovers; Broadway: Diana: The Musical, Living on Love, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Memphis).

The legendary songs of Elvis Presley ignite a rockin’ romp set in the Fabulous ’50s. When a guitar-playing stranger on a motorcycle roars into a sleepy town, nothing will be the same. Boy meets girl and soon everybody can’t help falling in love. Mistaken identity, mismatched lovers and the magic of romance come together in a free-wheeling rock and roll comedy. Celebrate the 20th anniversary production of a show that began at Goodspeed with non-stop classics, from "Heartbreak Hotel" and "Hound Dog," to "Love Me Tender" and “Don’t Be Cruel."