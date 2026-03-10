LIVE FROM LAUREL CANYON - SONGS AND STORIES OF AMERICAN FOLK ROCK Will Come to Westport Country Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Westport Country Playhouse will present “Live from Laurel Canyon - Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock,” an evening of live music and narrated stories of some of the most influential songwriters who lived in Laurel Canyon in the mid-1960s and ‘70s, on Sunday, March 22, at 7 p.m.

Laurel Canyon was similar to other legendary rock and roll neighborhoods of the same era, like Haight Ashbury in San Francisco or Greenwich Village in NYC. Laurel Canyon, slicing through the Hollywood Hills above Los Angeles, was home to a community of artists who forged a new genre of music (Folk Rock) and forever changed the look, sound, and attitude of American pop music.

“Live from Laurel Canyon” celebrates The Mamas and The Papas; The Byrds; Buffalo Springfield; The Doors; Crosby, Stills and Nash; Neil Young; James Taylor; Carole King; Joni Mitchell; Jackson Browne; Linda Ronstadt; America; and Eagles with their own unique interpretations of some of the most iconic songs of the era.

Much more than a 'tribute' act, “Live from Laurel Canyon” not only performs the treasured songs in a new way but shares the stories that inspired them. “Live from Laurel Canyon” is a journey through a special time in American pop music.

Band members include Todd Chuba, drums; Holly Pyle, vocals; Adam Armijo, electric guitar; Brian Chartrand, vocals, guitar; Lamar Gaines, keys; Mario Mendivil, bass; and Josh Taylor, vocals, guitar.

Tickets are $45, $55, and $65. Running time is 90 minutes plus a 15-minute intermission.