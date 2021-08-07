VIDEO: First Look at LITTLE GIRL BLUE as Part of Goodspeed By The River

Little Girl Blue: The Nina Simone Musical run as part of Goodspeed by the River, August 4 - 29.

Little Girl Blue: The Nina Simone Musical is an exuberant new musical with a tour de force performance by award-winning actor Laiona Michelle. From classical music -prodigy - to "High Priestess of Soul," this story taps into the legend that is Nina Simone with an honest and powerful portrait of her rich life and her ultimate decline. Feel the passion, joy and pain of a woman adored by millions - then and now.

