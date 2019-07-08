VIDEO: CABARET at Connecticut Repertory Theatre

Connecticut Repertory Theatre (CRT) presents the second and final show of the 2019 Nutmeg Summer Series: "Cabaret," the Tony-Award-winning musical centering around a German nightclub against the backdrop of the Nazis' rise to power. The cast is led by Olivier Award-winner Laura Michelle Kelly as Sally Bowles and Tony Award-nominee Forrest McClendon as the Emcee. They will be joined by three-time Tony Award-nominee Dee Hoty and Jonathan Brody. Scott LaFeber will direct with choreography by Christopher d'Amboise. Subscriptions and single tickets are on sale at crt.uconn.edu or 860-486-2113.

Get a first look at the cast in action in the video below!

Willkommen to Cabaret! In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920s draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. A young American writer, Cliff Bradshaw, tentatively begins a torrid romance with the English lounge singer Sally Bowles. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary,

CABARET explores the dark, heady and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. As powerful today as when it opened on Broadway and garnered 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Join CRT in the legendary Kit Kat Klub for this smart, sexy musical featuring the enduring songs "Cabaret," "Maybe This Time" and "Don't Tell Mama." "Cabaret" has a book by Joe Masteroff and is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The music is by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.





