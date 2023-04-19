Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tom Papa Will Bring 2023 Comedy Tour To The Warner

The performance is on October 20 at 8 pm.

Apr. 19, 2023  
The Warner Theatre will welcome comedian TOM PAPA to the Oneglia Auditorium, Friday, October 20 at 8 pm! Tickets will go on sale to Warner Supporters on Thursday, April 20 at 10 am, and to the general public on Friday, April 21 at 10 am. For more information, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an actor, host, and author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage.

The comedian has had 4 highly rated stand-up specials on Netflix and recently released his 5th Netflix special, What A Day! on December 13th. The special was taped at the iconic Wilbur Theatre in Boston. His other critically acclaimed specials include Human Mule, Freaked Out and Tom Papa Live in New York City, two of which were directed by Rob Zombie.

On June 6, 2023, Tom will release his highly anticipated third book, We're All In This Together.....So Make Some Room. The book compiles comedic essays that aim to unite us through our stupidity. Every mistake has already been made, and this should bring us great comfort as we join together in our fight for survival, or at least in our attempt to get through the day. Whether we like it or not, we're all in this together.

In 2020, Tom released his second book, You're Doing Great! - And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, which was the follow-up to Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas both released by St Martin's Press, making "Summer Must Read" lists from Parade Magazine to The New York Post. Tom is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker Magazine. Tom's highly rated podcast, Breaking Bread with Tom Papa, features Tom and his guest eating, drinking, and celebrating the true meaning of breaking bread with insightful, revealing and always funny conversations. He also hosts the popular daily Netflix radio show, What A Joke With Papa And Fortune on Sirius XM Channel 93 and the monthly show, Come To Papa Live on Channel 94.

As an actor, Tom recently wrapped on the Untitled Nike film project, a Ben Affleck and Matt Damon film where Papa can be seen portraying the role of Stu Inman alongside Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, and others. Tom has starred in many fan-favorite films including Paper Spiders where he stared opposite Lily Taylor, The Informant opposite Matt Damon, Analyze That opposite Robert DeNiro, and The Haunted World of El Superbeasto opposite Paul Giamatti, where Tom played the voice of El Superbeasto. He can also be seen alongside Michael Douglas and Matt Damon in the HBO film, Behind the Candelabra, which was directed by Steven Soderbergh and won 11 Emmys.

On TV, Tom hosted the NBC series, The Marriage Ref, which ran for two seasons and had a recurring role opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the CBS series, The New Adventures of Old Christine. When he's not on the road, Tom lives in Los Angeles with his wife, two daughters, a cat and dog where he spends most of his time writing and baking bread. For more info on Tom go-to: www.tompapa.com.




TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for The Palace Theaters 2023-2024 Webster Photo
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for The Palace Theater's 2023-2024 Webster Bank Broadway Series
The Palace Theater has announced the line-up for the 2023-2024 Webster Bank Broadway Series. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!
Sean Paul Takes the Stage at Foxwoods Resort Casino Photo
Sean Paul Takes the Stage at Foxwoods Resort Casino
Over the weekend, Jamaican rapper and singer Sean Paul wowed the audience at Foxwoods Resort Casino’s Premier Theater in Mashantucket, CT.
Donny Osmond Comes To Waterburys Palace Theater Photo
Donny Osmond Comes To Waterbury's Palace Theater
An Evening with Donny Osmond comes to Palace Theater – 100 E Main Street, Waterbury CT 06702 in July. The performance is on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30PM – Doors at 7:30PM.
Review: AINT MISBEHAVIN at Westport Country Playhouse Photo
Review: AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' at Westport Country Playhouse
All fun. All the time.

