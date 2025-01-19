Three-Show Subscriptions Now on Sale for Playhouse on Park’s 16th Main Stage Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



There are three Main Stage shows remaining in Playhouse on Park's 16th Season, and subscribers save 20% off individual ticket prices. Subscribe now to see THE IRISH…AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY By Frank McCourt, THE BARONESS By Jacques Lamarre, & SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, Screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed,

Based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Inc. Subscribers can also add stop/time dance theater (Playhouse on Park’s resident dance company) at a 20% savings!

Purchase your subscription now in order to secure tickets before all seats are filled! Patrons choose to subscribe because they are guaranteed the same performance day and seats for each production. Enjoy exclusive Subscriber events, and more. Subscriptions range from $60 - $132, depending upon the date (preview vs. regular performance) and seat location (choose from three seating tiers).

About THE IRISH…AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY

What’s so great about being Irish? Find out in this moving, uplifting, eye-opening musical history lesson full of charm and a bit of blarney. THE IRISH… AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY is an irreverent history of the Irish through the tumultuous 20th and 21st centuries through the eyes of Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Frank McCourt (Angela’s Ashes, ‘Tis, Teacher Man). McCourt’s razor sharp wit, coupled with his trademark bitter irony, and his boundless love for the Irish people are all underscored by glorious music extending all the way from the auld Irish folk ballads, through George M. Cohan’s patriotic love songs to America, World War II standards sung in movies, USOs and foxholes all over the world, and including the latest from contemporary Ireland’s U2.

About the world premiere of THE BARONESS

Baroness Elsa Schraeder has arrived at the Von Trapp mansion to seal the deal: her engagement to Austria’s most eligible bachelor, Georg Von Trapp. What The Baroness doesn’t count on mucking up her plans: a yodeling and curtain-sewing failed nun. Refusing to let a dowdy governess get the better of her, The Baroness takes to her room to plot her revenge, when a certain telegram delivery boy climbs through her window. Don’t miss this hilarious new comedy by the writer of I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI, and one of the co-writers of CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS

About the SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN

A wildly inventive re-imagining of “the greatest movie musical of all time” set at a screening of the iconic film that goes horribly wrong, until super fans swoop in and save the day! SINGIN' IN THE RAIN has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline – the starlet, the leading man and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers! In silent movies, Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are a hot item but, behind the scenes, things aren't always as they appear on the big screen! Meanwhile, Lina's squeaky voice might be the end of her career in "talking pictures" without the help of a talented young actress to do the talking and singing for her. Filled with unforgettable scenes, snappy dialogue, and a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards including “Make 'Em Laugh,” “Good Morning,” and of course, the title song, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN is perfect entertainment for any fan of golden age movie musicals – but with a twist!

Upgrade to a 4-Show Subscription by adding stop/time dance theater’s OUR SHOW: THE STOP/TIME STORY at a 20% savings. After 22 years in existence, director Darlene Zoller, along with the members of stop/time dance theater, have decided that show number 20 will be their final full-scale production. We ask you to come and take a trip down memory lane as the company explores their history and projects what the future holds for them. Their first show ever was titled MY SHOW: A Choreographer’s Story. Coming full circle, stop/time dance theater will present OUR SHOW: THE STOP/TIME STORY. stop/time dance theater never fails to entertain their audiences and this year will be no different. Singing, dancing and a storyline to tug at the heartstrings and send you home filled with hope and happiness.

