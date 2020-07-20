There Is Still Time To Register For KIDS ON STAGE (Online) Session 2

Playhouse Theatre Academy is offering online summer programs! Session 2 of KIDS ON STAGE runs July 27-31. In this class, young actors will focus on building their skills through popular mysteries. Kids may sign up for the morning session (9am-12pm) or afternoon session (12:30pm-3:30pm). Classes will be taught via Zoom; sign up now before all slots are filled!

Join us for a theatrical experience that focuses on storytelling through acting and creative play. Young actors will explore popular mysteries together through movement, music, and craft projects, while building basic acting skills. As part of the online experience, students will receive a custom "Actor's Toolbox" filled with props and activities to do at home. The session will culminate in a virtual Share Day for friends and family.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions, and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For pricing info/registration form, visit our website: https://playhouseonpark.org/web2/education_SummerPrograms.html. Or, call us at 860-523-5900 x10 to chat with us live.

