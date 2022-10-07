TheatreWorks New Milford Presents FASTER THAN THE EYE

TheatreWorks New Milford will host one performance of Faster than the Eye, a magic/comedy show featuring magician/mentalist Chris Lengyel on Saturday October 15 at 7:00 pm.

Faster than the Eye is an all-ages, interactive comedy magic show that features everything including mind blowing illusions, sleight of hand, escapes, storytelling, and mind reading. Chris also makes sure that the audience gets to participate as much as possible. Join us afterwards for a private lesson for an additional $10 fee. Chris will be teaching basic magic tricks that you could perform for your friends and family!

Tickets for this FUNDRAISER are $20.00 for the show only or $30.00 for the show PLUS private magic lesson afterward, and are available now at https://theatreworks.us/ or call 860-350-6863 if you have any questions.

All proceeds will go toward replacement of A/C system to include filters and air purifiers and theatre-level bathroom.

TheatreWorks is a non-Equity theater company located at 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.

Parking is located behind the Catherine E. Lillis Administration Building at 50 East Street, New Milford (GPS address).