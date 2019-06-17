TheatreWorks New Milford Announes TW Kids Summer Program BYE BYE BIRDIE

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

TheatreWorks New Milford TW Kids program announces its Summer Program, Bye Bye Birdie Young Performer's Edition. for kids ages 7 to 17. This program begins on July 22nd and runs through August 9th Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm each day.

Our instructors will take students through the audition and rehearsal process in an authentic theatre setting. The students will then perform for friends, family, and public on Aug 9 and 10.

There are many roles available for beginners and experienced children/teens including featured roles as well as ensemble parts. Tuition for this 3 week program is $480.00.

All classes and performances take place at TheatreWorks at 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford, CT. If you have any questions, please call 860-350-6863 or send an email to info@theatreworks.us.

Registration is now open. Visit http://theatreworks.us/kds.php to sign up today.



TheatreWorks New Milford is a multi-award-winning, non-Equity theatre company located on 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.





