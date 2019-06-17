STUDENT CENTER - HIGH SCHOOL EDITION
Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

TheatreWorks New Milford Announes TW Kids Summer Program BYE BYE BIRDIE

Jun. 17, 2019  

TheatreWorks New Milford TW Kids program announces its Summer Program, Bye Bye Birdie Young Performer's Edition. for kids ages 7 to 17. This program begins on July 22nd and runs through August 9th Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm each day.

Our instructors will take students through the audition and rehearsal process in an authentic theatre setting. The students will then perform for friends, family, and public on Aug 9 and 10.

There are many roles available for beginners and experienced children/teens including featured roles as well as ensemble parts. Tuition for this 3 week program is $480.00.

All classes and performances take place at TheatreWorks at 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford, CT. If you have any questions, please call 860-350-6863 or send an email to info@theatreworks.us.

Registration is now open. Visit http://theatreworks.us/kds.php to sign up today.


TheatreWorks New Milford is a multi-award-winning, non-Equity theatre company located on 5 Brookside Avenue, just off Route 202 (next to the CVS), in New Milford, CT.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Art Garfunkel Comes to The Warner
  • Kashmir Comes to The Warner
  • Madison Lyric Stage Presents INTO THE WOODS
  • Pantochino Announces 2019/20 Season
  • Connecticut Cabaret Theatre Presents CALENDAR GIRLS
  • Long Wharf Theatre Welcomes The New Musical, SPINNINGÂ To Stage Ii

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup