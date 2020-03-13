TheaterWorksUSA to Suspend Touring Operations Through March 29

An update from TheaterWorksUSA in response to the current pandemic.

Like many of you, we are doing our best to stay informed of the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our staff, artists, and audiences remains of utmost importance.

TheaterWorksUSA will be suspending our touring operations through March 29. Ticket holders will be contacted directly by either TWUSA or their local venue with further information. As much as possible, we are working with presenters and venues to reschedule performances later in April, May, and June. We will continue to evaluate any further cancellations or postponements beyond March 29 in the days and weeks ahead.

The decision to cancel a performance, for any reason, is never easy. We know how much our young audiences look forward to seeing TheaterWorksUSA productions. We know how much educators value our work and its ability to impact their students. We know how our partners around the country rely on us to bring exceptional, transformative theatrical experiences to theaters and schools in their area and help them build strong, imaginative, and empathetic communities. We know how much our actors and stage managers value the opportunity to hone their craft while inspiring young hearts and minds. We remain committed to our mission and look forward to the moment when we can resume operations and get back to giving millions of young people each year a reason to look up at life with optimism and hope.

Our hearts and well wishes go out to everyone who has been effected by this pandemic. Please take care of yourselves and each other.

For more information visit www.twusa.org





