TheaterWorksUSA Presents PETE THE CAT

Apr. 5, 2019  

TheaterWorksUSA Presents PETE THE CAT

For Pete the Cat, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up. So the minute the groovy blue cat meets The Biddles, he gets the whole family rocking. That is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth.

But when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second-grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration. Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus!

Show Date: Saturday, May 11. Show Times: 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM, $6 General Seating



