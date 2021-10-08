TheaterWorks Hartford and ViDCo to Present SOMEONE ELSE'S HOUSE

TheaterWorks Hartford and ViDCo will present Someone Else's House, from Obie-winning writer and performer Jared Mezzocchi, director Margot Bordelon, and creative producer Elizabeth Williamson. Running online October 21-31, this live virtual experience centers on Mezzocchi's frightening, true-life haunting inside his family's 200-year-old New England house. Tickets are now on sale at www.twhartford.org.

"This is my family's true story," says Mezzocchi. "These occurrences took place before I was born, and I've spent my whole life frightening my friends with this tale. This past year, I found myself digging deeper into the story - aligning my family's memories with the actual history of the house and its previous inhabitants. I hope audiences find themselves thrilled by the haunted nature of the experience, as well as able to appreciate mortality, family, and the undeniable need for ghost stories amidst such a challenging time in the world."

Someone Else's House is a live virtual performance hosted by Mezzocchi via Zoom complete with audience interaction. The show is not pre-recorded, and no two hauntings are the same. Audiences are encouraged to purchase an enhanced ticket that includes a conjuring packet. Not to be opened until showtime, the packet is a collection of artifacts that will help set the scene for the haunting. With or without the packet, audiences are encouraged to create the right mood - light a candle, grab a blanket, and turn off the lights!



Performances of Someone Else's House run October 21-31 and take place Tuesday through Sunday at 8pm with additional midnights shows on Saturdays. In-person streaming watch parties will take place at TheaterWorks Hartford's beloved home, located downtown at 233 Pearl Street, on October 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, and 31 at 8pm. Tickets, priced at $45-$75, can be purchased online at www.twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838.

Someone Else's House is recommended for ages 12 and above. The running time is 70 minutes with no intermission. There is no late seating. Audiences are strongly encouraged to "check-in" at least 20 minutes prior to start time. Enhanced tickets, which include a conjuring packet, must be purchased at least five days in advance of the performance to ensure delivery.

TheaterWorks Harford is a fully vaccinated house and requires all patrons who attend an in-person streaming watch party to show proof of vaccination and to be fully masked inside the building.



Someone Else's House was first produced in April 2021 as a world premiere production by Geffen Playhouse, in association with Virtual Design Collective, as part of the Los Angeles theater's groundbreaking Geffen Stayhouse live, virtual and interactive series.

Please visit www.twhartford.org for more information.