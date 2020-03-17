The Windham Theatre Guild Postpones Upcoming Performances of CALENDAR GIRLS

The Windham Theatre Guild appreciates your patience and support as they work together on combating the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). As always, the safety of the community is their top priority.

The Windham Theatre Guild is closely following the news of the virus in the community and based on the recommendations from state and local government, WTG has postponed all performances of their next Main Stage Show Calendar Girls.

The theater itself is closed with no business to be conducted from Monday, March 16th to March 30th. This includes rehearsals, committee meetings and any other in-person programming and activities related to the Guild.

The Board of Directors is currently assessing the situation day by day and they appreciate your patience and understanding as they try to construct a plan of action for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season and gather information for those who may have already purchased tickets for Calendar Girls. Please continue to check in with all WTG media outlets (website, Facebook, Instagram) and email for any and all information.

As a nonprofit trying to sustain through this difficult time, WTG would be extraordinarily appreciative of all charitable contributions that would help the theatre through this unprecedented crisis.

Jill Zarcone, Acting President

And the Windham Theatre Guild Board





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You