The Wilton Playshop Presents THE LION IN WINTER

THE WILTON PLAYSHOP is proud to present the clever and witty drama, The Lion in Winter. Directed by Richard Mancini, the play will run from October 25 - November 9, 2019.

Sibling rivalry, adultery, and dungeons - The Lion in Winter by James Goldman is a modern-day classic. Comedic in tone, dramatic in action - the play tells the story of the Plantagenet family, who are locked in a free-for-all of competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom. The queen, and wealthiest woman in the world, Eleanor of Aquitaine, has been kept in prison since raising an army against her husband, King Henry II. Let out only for holidays, the play centers around the inner conflicts of the royal family as they fight over both a kingdom and King Henry's paramour during the Christmas of 1183. As Eleanor says, "Every family has its ups and downs," and this royal family is no exception.

Performances: October 25, 26 and November 1, 2, 8, and 9 at 8pm

November 3 at 2pm

Tickets: $30/adults, $25/seniors and students

Buy tickets here

Parental guidance suggested for adult themes.

For more information, visit www.wiltonplayshop.org





