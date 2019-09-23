The Warner Will Screen Puccini's TURANDOT Live From The Met

The 2019-2020 season of The Met: Live in HD will open at the Warner Theatre on Saturday, October 12 with Puccini's TURANDOT at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. The 2019-2020 season is sponsored by Viron Rondo Osteria. A complimentary 45 minute pre-opera lecture by Dr. Marguerite Mullee will be offered in the Studio Theatre Lobby two hours before the broadcast, sponsored by Land Rover Hartford.

Thrilling dramatic soprano Christine Goerke brings her fierce portrayal of the title princess with Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium for Franco Zeffirelli's dazzling production of Puccini's final masterpiece. Yusif Eyvazov will sing the mysterious prince Calàf in the performance, replacing Roberto Aronica, who has withdrawn for personal reasons, alongside soprano Eleonora Buratto as Liù and bass-baritone James Morris as Timur.

Half and Full-Season Subscriptions are available. To purchase a Season Subscription or tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180.

The Met: Live in HD series is made possible by a generous grant from its founding sponsor, The Neubauer Family Foundation. Digital support of The Met: Live in HD is provided by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The Met: Live in HD series is supported by Rolex. The HD Broadcasts are supported by Toll Brothers, America's luxury home builder.

The Met: Live in HD Season is locally sponsored by Viron Rondo Osteria. The Met: Live in HD Lecture Series is sponsored by Land Rover Hartford.





