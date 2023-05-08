The Warner Theatre Presents WAR In The Oneglia Auditorium, August 20

The Warner Theatre will welcome WAR to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, August 20 at 7 pm! Tickets will go on sale to Warner Supporters on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 am, and to the general public on Friday, May 12 at 10 am. For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

Multi-platinum-selling WAR, the original street band, has been sharing its timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for 5 decades before millions across the globe.

WAR has sold more than 50 million records since its formation to include ten Billboard Top 10 hits. Top 40 hits include the timeless classics "Why Can't We Be Friends," "Low Rider," "The World Is A Ghetto," "The Cisco Kid," and many more.

Fifteen of WAR's albums have achieved Gold Status in the US and many of them have gone multi-platinum, including "Eric Burdon Declares War" (1970), "Black Man's Burdon" (1971), "All Day Music" (1971), "WAR Live" (1972), "The World Is A Ghetto" (1972), "Deliver The Word" (1973), "Why Can't We Be Friends" (1975), "Greatest Hits" (1976), "Platinum Jazz" (1976), "Galaxy" (1977), "The Music Band" (1979), and "Best of WAR and More" (1986).

Former President, Barack Obama, placed "All Day Music" on his 2020 summer playlist, just the latest example of WAR's influence being felt in modern times. With samples and nods by artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Flo-Rida, Thomas Rhett, Tupac, Smash Mouth, Janet Jackson, Dave Matthews, Korn, and countless others, it is evident that WAR remains a household name.

More recently, LA Weekly declared WAR in the top 10 concerts of 2018. The group has been honored numerous times by the City of Los Angeles for its community involvement, as well as many other communities throughout the world.

WAR has not only sealed their status as a household name, but has also proven that their music and messages continue to be as relevant as ever today as they have always been.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.