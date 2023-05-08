The Warner Theatre Presents WAR In The Oneglia Auditorium, August 20

Multi-platinum-selling WAR, the original street band, has been sharing its timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for 5 decades.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Corbin Bleu & Danielle Wade to Lead SUMMER STOCK World Premiere at Goodspeed Musicals Photo 1 Corbin Bleu & Danielle Wade to Lead SUMMER STOCK at Goodspeed
VIDEO: Judy McLane Rehearses 'Some People' For Goodspeed's GYPSY Photo 2 VIDEO: Judy McLane Rehearses 'Some People' For Goodspeed's GYPSY
The Niantic Bay Playhouse Presents ANNIE JR. A Musical for All Ages Photo 3 The Niantic Bay Playhouse Presents ANNIE JR. A Musical for All Ages
Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13 Photo 4 Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13

The Warner Theatre Presents WAR In The Oneglia Auditorium, August 20

The Warner Theatre will welcome WAR to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, August 20 at 7 pm! Tickets will go on sale to Warner Supporters on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 am, and to the general public on Friday, May 12 at 10 am. For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

Multi-platinum-selling WAR, the original street band, has been sharing its timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for 5 decades before millions across the globe.
WAR has sold more than 50 million records since its formation to include ten Billboard Top 10 hits. Top 40 hits include the timeless classics "Why Can't We Be Friends," "Low Rider," "The World Is A Ghetto," "The Cisco Kid," and many more.

Fifteen of WAR's albums have achieved Gold Status in the US and many of them have gone multi-platinum, including "Eric Burdon Declares War" (1970), "Black Man's Burdon" (1971), "All Day Music" (1971), "WAR Live" (1972), "The World Is A Ghetto" (1972), "Deliver The Word" (1973), "Why Can't We Be Friends" (1975), "Greatest Hits" (1976), "Platinum Jazz" (1976), "Galaxy" (1977), "The Music Band" (1979), and "Best of WAR and More" (1986).

Former President, Barack Obama, placed "All Day Music" on his 2020 summer playlist, just the latest example of WAR's influence being felt in modern times. With samples and nods by artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Flo-Rida, Thomas Rhett, Tupac, Smash Mouth, Janet Jackson, Dave Matthews, Korn, and countless others, it is evident that WAR remains a household name.

More recently, LA Weekly declared WAR in the top 10 concerts of 2018. The group has been honored numerous times by the City of Los Angeles for its community involvement, as well as many other communities throughout the world.

WAR has not only sealed their status as a household name, but has also proven that their music and messages continue to be as relevant as ever today as they have always been.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to the Warner Theatre in October Photo
WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to the Warner Theatre in October

– The Warner Theatre is excited to welcome WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? to the Oneglia Auditorium on Thursday, October 12 at 8 pm! Tickets will go on sale to Warner Supporters on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 am, and to the general public on Friday, May 12 at 10 am.

Westport Country Playhouses Family Festivities Series Presents Musical Adventure THE POUT- Photo
Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities Series Presents Musical Adventure THE POUT-POUT FISH

Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities Series will present the musical adventure, “The Pout-Pout Fish,” based on The New York Times bestselling series by Deborah Diesen, with illustrations by Dan Hanna, on Sunday, May 21, at 1 and 4 p.m.

Fairfield Center Stage to Present GUYS & DOLLS This Month Photo
Fairfield Center Stage to Present GUYS & DOLLS This Month

​Fairfield Center Stage will present the classic musical comedy GUYS & DOLLS in downtown Fairfield, CT. The show runs for two weekends, May 12-21, 2023 at Wakeman Hall inside First Church Congregational of Fairfield.

Master Illusionist, Lyn Dillies Performs at a Special Event To Benefit KidsPlay Childrens Photo
Master Illusionist, Lyn Dillies Performs at a Special Event To Benefit KidsPlay Children's Museum

KidsPlay Children’s Museum and the Warner Theatre invite you to celebrate a day of magic with Master Illusionist, Lyn Dillies, Saturday, July 8. The day will include a Junior Production at 1 pm, VIP cocktail party at 6 pm, and the Evening Production at 8 pm.


More Hot Stories For You

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to the Warner Theatre in OctoberWHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to the Warner Theatre in October
Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities Series Presents Musical Adventure THE POUT-POUT FISHWestport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities Series Presents Musical Adventure THE POUT-POUT FISH
Fairfield Center Stage to Present GUYS & DOLLS This MonthFairfield Center Stage to Present GUYS & DOLLS This Month
Master Illusionist, Lyn Dillies Performs at a Special Event To Benefit KidsPlay Children's MuseumMaster Illusionist, Lyn Dillies Performs at a Special Event To Benefit KidsPlay Children's Museum

Videos

Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video Video: Daveed Diggs Sings 'Under the Sea' in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center Video
The Company of SPAMALOT Gets Ready for the Kennedy Center
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More Video
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video
Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BARBARA FASANO TRIO
Music Mountain (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Offsite Connecticut Theatre (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dubai's Iconic Frame Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-5/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEW BLACK EAGLE JAZZ BAND
Music Mountain (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Benefits and Facts Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PENDERECKI STRING QUARTET & ANYA ALEXEYEV, PIANO
Music Mountain (7/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 12 Angry Men
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (6/16-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE CURTIS BROTHERS
Music Mountain (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dali Quartet & Vanessa Perez, Piano
Music Mountain (9/10-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cash on Delivery
TheatreWorks New Milford (5/12-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU