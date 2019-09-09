The Warner Presents its International Playwrights Festival

The Warner Theatre will present its 8th Annual International Playwrights Festival held in the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre October 11 and 12, 2019. The mission of the International Playwrights Festival is to recognize the work of emerging and established playwrights and to build a link between the playwrights, the theatre community and our audiences.

The festival is a two-night celebration of new works by playwrights from across the country and around the globe. For the eighth year, 150 plays were accepted for consideration from across the United States and as far away as China and New Zealand. Eleven winners have been selected and one play will be invited to participate in the 2019 festival.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180 or visit warnertheatre.org.





