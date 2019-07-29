The Warner Holds its Annual Wine & Food Tasting

The Warner Theatre will hold its 18th Annual Wine & Food Tasting on Friday, October 25, from 6-9 pm, presented in partnership with The Cork Fine Wine & Spirits and sponsored by Thomaston Savings Bank. The Cork will generously donate 10% of all sales that evening back to the theatre! General admission tickets are $25 in advance, $30 the day of event and VIP admission tickets are $75.

For 17 years, the Warner has hosted the Wine & Food Tasting fundraising event, spanning both the Main and Studio Lobbies, drawing crowds of wine, beer and food lovers from throughout Northwest Connecticut and beyond. This year's event, features selections from over 30 international and local wine, craft beer and spirit vendors, foods from area restaurants and an auction featuring gift certificates, wine packages and more! Join us in the exclusive VIP Room, located in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. This year's elegant VIP room features specialized catering including heavy hors d'oeuvres, chocolate samplings and a private tasting of premium wines and spirits and live entertainment.

To purchase tickets, call the Warner Box Office at 860-489-7180, visit warnertheatre.org or stop at The Cork Fine Wine & Spirits at 1597 East Main Street in Torrington.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You