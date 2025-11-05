 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

The Stand Unveils Lineup for the New York Comedy Festival

The festival also offers an exclusive preview of The Stand’s new Chelsea Market outpost, with shows running throughout the week.

By: Nov. 05, 2025
The Stand Unveils Lineup for the New York Comedy Festival Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Stand Comedy Club & Restaurant has unveiled its programming for the 2025 New York Comedy Festival, featuring a slate of comedians and special events across multiple venues — including its flagship in Union Square, a pair of marquee shows at the Gramercy Theater, and the first public performances inside its forthcoming Chelsea Market location, slated to open officially in early 2026.

At the Union Square location, highlights include:

On November 10, The Stand will produce two major shows at the Gramercy Theater:

  • Man of the Year with Joe List and Friends, including Dan Soder, Robert Kelly, Mark Normand, and Kerryn Feehan

  • Schtick or Treat, returning for the first time since the pandemic, hosted by Mark Normand and Matt Ruby, featuring comedians performing in character as other famous comics.

The festival also offers an exclusive preview of The Stand’s new Chelsea Market outpost, with shows running throughout the week:

  • November 11: Celebrity Drop In hosted by Anna Roisman and Ben Fisher

  • November 13: Walter Masterson Trolls America

  • November 15: Ed Bassmaster Live

  • November 16: NYCF Headliner: Dauood Naimyar

Rounding out the week, The Stand will host Sunday Supper with Chef Stephen Cusato on November 16 at 3 p.m., an interactive dining and comedy experience blending food, storytelling, and stand-up for a delicious festival finale.

Tickets for all events are available through The Stand’s complete programming calendar at thestandnyc.com.




Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos