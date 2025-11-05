The Stand Unveils Lineup for the New York Comedy Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Stand Comedy Club & Restaurant has unveiled its programming for the 2025 New York Comedy Festival, featuring a slate of comedians and special events across multiple venues — including its flagship in Union Square, a pair of marquee shows at the Gramercy Theater, and the first public performances inside its forthcoming Chelsea Market location, slated to open officially in early 2026.

At the Union Square location, highlights include:

November 9: New York Comedy Festival Presents: Saaniya Abbas – Hellarious

November 12: Tunnel to Towers Fundraiser featuring Michael Longfellow, Mark Normand, Jim Florentine, Mike Vecchione, and more.

November 13: Knockouts Comedy hosted by Sammy Weiser with Usama Siddiquee, Maddy Smith, Josh Adam Meyers, and others.

On November 10, The Stand will produce two major shows at the Gramercy Theater:

Man of the Year with Joe List and Friends, including Dan Soder, Robert Kelly, Mark Normand, and Kerryn Feehan

Schtick or Treat, returning for the first time since the pandemic, hosted by Mark Normand and Matt Ruby, featuring comedians performing in character as other famous comics.

The festival also offers an exclusive preview of The Stand’s new Chelsea Market outpost, with shows running throughout the week:

November 11: Celebrity Drop In hosted by Anna Roisman and Ben Fisher

November 13: Walter Masterson Trolls America

November 15: Ed Bassmaster Live

November 16: NYCF Headliner: Dauood Naimyar

Rounding out the week, The Stand will host Sunday Supper with Chef Stephen Cusato on November 16 at 3 p.m., an interactive dining and comedy experience blending food, storytelling, and stand-up for a delicious festival finale.

Tickets for all events are available through The Stand’s complete programming calendar at thestandnyc.com.