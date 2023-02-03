Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ridgefield Playhouse's Classical Series Continues With Broadcasts From The Met Opera in April

Feb. 03, 2023  
The Ridgefield Playhouse's Classical Series continues in April with a trio of broadcasts from The Met Opera. On Friday, April 7, 2023 at 6pm, it's an Encore in HD presentation of Verdi's Falstaff with Maestro Daniele Rustioni at the podium. Next up it's a Live in HD broadcast of Der Rosenkavalier on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12pm. A dream cast assembles for Strauss's grand Viennese comedy; including Soprano Lise Davidsen is the aging Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as her lover Octavian and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, the beautiful younger woman who steals his heart. And Live In HD on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 1pm, it's Champion from Grammy Award Winner Terence Blanchard. The Met Opera is presented at The Ridgefield Playhouse as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, with underwriting by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, and with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Discount tickets are available to members, seniors, college students, and AAA members, with free tickets for all students 18 & under!

Baritone Michael Volle stars as the caddish knight Falstaff, gleefully tormented by a trio of clever women who deliver his comeuppance, in Verdi's glorious Shakespearean comedy. Maestro Daniele Rustioni takes the podium to oversee a brilliant ensemble cast that features sopranos Hera Hyesang Park and Ailyn Pérez, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and baritone Christopher Maltman.

A dream cast assembles for Strauss's grand Viennese comedy, Der Rosenkavalier. Soprano Lise Davidsen is the aristocratic Marschallin, opposite mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard as her lover, Octavian, and soprano Erin Morley as Sophie, the beautiful younger woman who steals his heart. Bass Günther Groissböck returns as the churlish Baron Ochs, and Markus Brück is Sophie's wealthy father, Faninal. Maestro Simone Young takes the Met podium to oversee Robert Carsen's fin-de-siècle staging.

With Champion, Six-time Grammy Award-winning composer Terence Blanchard brings his first opera to the Met after his Fire Shut Up in My Bones triumphantly premiered with the company to universal acclaim in 2021. Bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is the young boxer Emile Griffith, who rises from obscurity to become a world champion, and bass-baritone Eric Owens portrays Griffith's older self, haunted by the ghosts of his past. Soprano Latonia Moore is Emelda Griffith, the boxer's estranged mother, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe is the bar owner Kathy Hagan. Yannick Nézet-Séguin takes the podium for Blanchard's second Met premiere, also reuniting the director-and-choreographer team of James Robinson and Camille A. Brown.




