SHAKESPEARE 4 KIDS: DREAM SCHEME Comes to Playhouse On Park

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SHAKESPEARE 4 KIDS: DREAM SCHEME, written by Erin Sheffield with music by Andrew Kane, is touring schools and venues throughout Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. This lively production is presented by Playhouse Theatre Academy—the education arm of Playhouse on Park—and is the latest installment in its Theatre for Young Audiences series, part of the Literature Alive on the Road program. Designed especially for students in Grades K–5, SHAKESPEARE 4 KIDS: DREAM SCHEME is directed by Moira O'Sullivan.

SHAKESPEARE 4 KIDS: DREAM SCHEME is a fun and interactive event that provides an opportunity to introduce children to Shakespeare's rich language and zany characters in a welcoming, kid-friendly atmosphere.

Playhouse Theatre Academy, the education branch of Playhouse on Park, presents its Literature Alive On the Road program to bring a professional live theatre production to schools during the day; venues such as theaters, libraries and community centers can inquire about daytime, evening, and/or weekend performances. For $1200 per performance, the production can be enjoyed by as many students/attendees as your venue can accommodate!

As part of the Literature Alive on the Road program, Playhouse Theatre Academy will provide: An interactive study guide to help you prepare your students for the experience, Q&A with the cast immediately following the live performance, and discounts available for schools that need multiple bookings.