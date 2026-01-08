The MAC's Eastbound Theatre To Present Tony Award-Winning Comedy VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Eastbound Theatre, a division of Milford Arts Council (the MAC), will present “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” a Tony Award-winning comedy by Christopher Durang, February 6 through February 21 at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South, Milford. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 pm; Sunday matinees are at 2 pm.

Directed by Richard Mancini of Stratford, the black comedy revolves around the relationships of three middle-aged single siblings, two of whom live together quietly in a country house in Pennsylvania. Their uneventful lives are disrupted by their movie-star sister Masha, who arrives in a flurry of drama and insecurities with her dim-witted, attractive much younger lover, Spike. Masha owns the house, supports her siblings financially and after clashing with Sonia threatens to sell the family home.

Critics praised the play, which won the Tony Award and NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play as well as the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play for its comic sharpness and emotional resonance. While its themes are inspired by the works of Anton Chekhov, it doesn't require familiarity with that playwright to appreciate its humor.

The ensemble cast includes Lucy Babbitt and Mark Frattaroli of Stratford, Joan Barere of New Haven, Leslie Jones of Bridgeport, Tristan Lariccia of Clinton and Katelyn Winter of Milford.

For more information and tickets, contact the Milford Arts Council/Eastbound Theatre at 203-878-6647 or visit: https://milfordarts.org/event/vanya-and-sonia-and-masha-and-spike/2026-02-06/.