Lachat Farm to Present the World Premiere of HOLE IN THE WALL

Lachat Farm, produces the world premiere of Hole in the Wall, a comedy written by Richard Rogers-Award winning playwright Jeff Hughes, directed by Christopher Denham, the multi-talented actor-writer-director whose screen credits famously include Oppenheimer, Argo, Shutter Island, and Billions. Hole in the Wall opens officially on March 6, 2026.

Set in a rundown tenement in Bayonne, New Jersey, Hole in the Wall tells the story of Eddie “the Pope” Maslanka and his wife Marina, young parents struggling with dead-end jobs and rats in their walls. Refusing to succumb to their economic circumstances, they remain fueled by their belief in a brighter tomorrow, their passion for one another, and their shared love for their talented son.

All they need is a break. But what happens when they actually catch one? Hole in the Wall is a comedy about dreams—especially when the only dream is survival.

Nestled in the heart of Weston, Connecticut—just 50 miles from New York City—Lachat Farm is a nonprofit organization that uniquely blends the vibrancy of the arts with the beauty of the natural world.

“We've created an incubator program for the arts, establishing Lachat as a trusted venue and partner for both emerging and established artists; and ensuring rich, immersive experiences for the community. The caliber of talent we've seen has been incredible–from up-and-coming bands that end up making it big, to celebrity artists who debut new work in front of a small-but-savvy crowd. The music scene at Lachat never disappoints, and we're seeing the same success with theater.” –Anita Dinwoodie, Executive Director, Friends of Lachat

Lachat is filling a critical gap by supporting the development of new plays for regional theaters. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, when opportunities for new works have significantly declined, Lachat Farm is helping to reignite creative production and bring original voices back to the stage.

The production is directed by Christopher Denham, the acclaimed actor-writer-director whose screen credits include Oppenheimer, Argo, Shutter Island, and Billions. Denham recently appeared on Broadway in Good Night, and Good Luck opposite George Clooney and is currently featured in Apple TV+'s For All Mankind. His Broadway credits also include Master Harold… and the Boys, Martin McDonagh's The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and David Mamet's China Doll, starring Al Pacino. Off-Broadway, Denham has appeared in The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin (Roundabout Theatre Company), Kindness (Playwrights Horizons), Wintertime (Second Stage), and Steppenwolf Theatre's production of Adam Rapp's Red Light Winter (Barrow Street), for which he received both the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actor and a Drama League Award. He has also written and directed three feature films—Home Movie (IFC Films), Old Flame (Gravitas), and Preservation (The Orchard/Netflix), which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Hole in the Wall is written by Jeff Hughes, a playwright, sportswriter, and academic. His musical collaboration with Scott Ethier, Rosa Parks, won the Richard Rodgers Award for New Work, administered by the American Academy of Arts and Letters. Hughes is currently pursuing a PhD in American Studies at Rutgers University–Newark and is a frequent Cinema Studies lecturer at theaters and libraries throughout the tri-state area, focusing on the movie musical, Alfred Hitchcock, and Sidney Lumet. Hughes is the founder of Boardwalk Theater Company.

Performances of Hole in the Wall will run from March 6 through March 22. Ticket sales to be announced soon.