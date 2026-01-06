American Mural Project Reveals Jennifer Chrein as New Executive Director

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Mural Project has announced the hiring of Jennifer Chrein as the non-profit's new executive director. Bringing a wealth of experience in the children's television sector including leadership roles at Sesame Workshop and Common Sense Networks, Chrein joins Artistic Director and Founder Ellen Griesedieck in stewarding the vibrant arts, tourism and education destination into its next period of growth.

Griesedieck states, "I was first introduced to Jennifer Chrein eighteen months ago, a guest at one of our LIVE @AMP events. Immediately she seemed to pick up on the special collaborative spirit imbued in every activity at AMP. Her enthusiasm for the mural project, especially the kids programs, brought her back many times, each time suggesting more possibilities for future programing at AMP. I couldn't be more excited that she is going to join us as our new executive director and bring some of these terrific ideas to life."

Chrein shares Griesedieck's enthusiasm. "The first time I saw the mural, I was awed by its scale, Ellen's artistry and what it says about the central role of work in our lives. I immediately was captivated and felt the need to share the space, the mission, and the live performances and educational programs with as many people as possible. AMP's reach, awareness and impact should be as great as the mural itself. I am energized to be coming on board at the same time as our nation's 250th anniversary. The timing could not be better to celebrate, acknowledge and support our American workforce. On both a professional and personal level, I am thrilled and honored to join the AMP team!"

Jennifer arrives at AMP with over 30 years of experience in the global programming and media distribution business. She specializes in children's content creation and creative development, co-production funding and partnerships as well as program distribution and acquisitions. Jennifer is the founder and CEO of JBMW Media and a partner in Storynauts Entertainment, an entertainment company that focuses on purpose-driven, commercially-viable IP and franchise development for kids and families. Jennifer's work at Storynauts includes bridging the divide between commercial and non-profit arms of corporations. She is the co-creator of the pre-school animated series, Powerbirds (Universal Kids,) with 2X Pulitzer Prize winner and author, Steve Breen, and played the role of supervising producer on The Adventures of Doki (S1-Discovery Kids). Jennifer has held senior executive roles at Common Sense Networks, Sesame Workshop, All American Fremantle, Telescene Entertainment and DMB&B.

American Mural Project is located at 90 Whiting Street in Winsted, CT. For more detailed information on the mural, AMP programs and how to plan your visit, go to AmericanMuralProject.org.