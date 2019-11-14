The Ridgefield Playhouse to Present THE NUTCRACKER

A Ridgefield holiday tradition, Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance presents Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker at The Ridgefield Playhouse Friday, December 13 at 6pm; Saturday, December 14 at 2pm & 6pm; and Sunday, December 15 at 11am & 2pm. This event is part of Bruce Bennett Nissan Family Series and the Holiday Series. Visit Dimitri's Diner (16 Prospect St • Ridgefield) before or after the show and enjoy 10% off your meal when you show your ticket!

Add a touch of magic to your holiday season! Enjoy a beautiful holiday tradition in a magical land where sugarplums dance and flowers waltz to tell the classic tale of a young girl and her Nutcracker prince. Tchaikovsky's soaring score, graceful ballerinas, wooden soldiers who come to life and a bigger-than-life Christmas tree will make the holidays bright for young and old!

The Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance is nationally recognized as a distinguished, high achieving, pre-professional performing arts school that nurtures young dance artists in strong movement technique. They are dedicated to educating and encouraging students to become knowledgeable, passionate, thinking artists. Students of the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance learn technique, artistry, and creativity...develop the skills of self-discipline, teamwork, and confidence...and aspire to performance opportunities in The Nutcracker, Ridgefield Civic Ballet, Contemporary Dance Ensemble, Junior Dance Ensemble, college dance programs, and professional dance careers.

For tickets ($20 - $25) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.

Photo Credit: Ann Charles





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You