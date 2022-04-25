The Palace Theatre To Hold Ukraine Benefit Concert With Yunist Dance School

On Saturday, April 30, The Palace Theatre in Stamford will welcome the Yunist Dance School for a night of celebrating Ukrainian dance and music. All proceeds from the benefit concert, which begins at 7:00pm, will go towards relief efforts in Ukraine.

Formed in 1996 to give children the opportunity to learn traditional Ukrainian dance under professional instruction, the Yunist Dance School aims to honor the rich history and culture of the country and help preserve Ukrainian heritage. Led by artistic director and choreographer Hryhoriy Momot, Yunist is comprised of seven ensembles with dancers that range in age from 5-18 years old. The dance school also has a professional group, "Yunist." The ensembles regularly perform at cultural festivals, art centers, colleges, and travel outside the country.

This weekend, the dance school is raising money in support of its roots. On February 24, the people of Ukraine woke up to the sound of air missile strikes as the Russian Federation invaded. Since then, thousands of families have been killed, tortured and deprived of basic human needs such as food, water, medicine and shelter. Millions of children have been displaced all over the country as well as in neighboring countries.

The benefit concert will include performances by Yunist Dance School, the Anna-Maria Entertainment Band, singer and songwriter Iryna Lonchyna, Xylophone virtuoso Roman Lankios and the Women's Bandura Ensemble of North America.

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online, in person or by phone. The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford, CT. They can be reached at (203) 325-4466 or by visiting www.palacestamford.org.