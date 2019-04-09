The Palace Theater Seeks Those with a 2ND ACT Story to Tell

The Palace Theater is looking for presenters to be part of their successful speaker's series 2ND ACT featuring life stories by people of a certain age, that launched last September, to critical and patron acclaim. Put simply the monthly speaker series presents people who during their own "second acts" have discovered inspiring, interesting, challenging or fun new life experiences - ordinary people doing some extraordinary things at a time in life that is just waiting to be embraced.

During the first season of 2ND ACT that concludes in June, an eclectic and entertaining mix of people were featured in the venue's intimate Poli Club that holds approximately 60 people. Some shared their story of a long-held passion they could now put more focus on, once their traditional family obligations were fulfilled. Several discovered a part of themselves or a talent they hadn't known existed before, while others spoke of adversity or losing everything and eventually finding themselves on an entirely different yet fulfilling life path. All different, yet all echoing a common element - life is meant to be lived to the fullest and as one of the speakers noted, there can be many acts not just a first!

"People who have an engaging 'second act' story about how they pursued a passion, dream or championed a cause after a certain age and can share it in a presentation style with an audience", is who we are looking for noted Sheree Marcucci, Palace Marketing and Public Relations Officer and the series' creator. Speakers are being sought now for the 19/20 series that is meant to stimulate the intellect, as well as those sometimes more elusive life elements: purpose, hope and joi de vivre as we age.

People aged fifty and over, interested in being a presenter who have a compelling Second Act story that addresses one of the following priority areas will be given first consideration:

*Healthy Aging

*Aging successfully and safely in the community

*Education, Arts and creative expression

*Community needs, engagement and volunteerism

*Connecting Information, benefits and resources

*Literary arts

*Self help and Motivation

Presentations must be sixty minutes in length followed by Q & A with the audience. A stipend of $250 will be offered to each of the presenters selected.

Please contact Sheree Marcucci at the theater 203.346.2008, if you or someone you know is interested in being a Second Act presenter or for more information. A three - five minute video presentation is required to be considered for one of the eight speaker slots. Information about the speakers and tickets will be available later this summer.

The series is sponsored by Peak Physical Therapy, Waterbury with Initial funding for the program provided by the Connecticut Community Foundation www.conncf.org as the concept aligned perfectly with the Foundation's stated interest area to help people in our region age successfully and remain healthy, informed and engaged. The Second Act series addresses the Foundation's funding priorities of healthy aging, personal growth, creative expression and community engagement for older adults in an effort to improve the quality of life through the aging process and encourage post career engagement for community and self -improvement.

