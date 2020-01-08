The Palace Theater Offers A Behind The Scenes Tour January 11

The Palace Theater is offering a behind the scenes tour of the historic venue on Saturday January 11 from 11:00 am - 12:30pm. The ninety-minute tour includes exploring areas of the venue not seen by the public and detailed information about the history and architecture provided by well versed tour guides. Admission to the tour is $5.00 per person and can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury. Attendees with mobility challenges are asked to mention that when purchasing their tickets in advance, so that the tour guides can make accommodations before tour patrons arrive, to insure a pleasurable experience for everyone. Groups of ten or more are also asked to contact the Box Office in advance to register their group.

During the tour, attendees are led through nine decades of the theater's entertaining history including facts and some lore, while viewing and learning about the stunning architecture and backstage magic related to the Palace story. In addition to exploring the public spaces, tour takers will have the opportunity to visit hidden areas that are off limits to patrons attending shows or events, such as the green room, wig room and star dressing rooms. You can even stop to take a selfie at the stage door. Tour takers will also be able to experience the thrill of walking across the stage and viewing the venue's hidden backstage murals featuring show motifs painted and signed by past performers and Broadway touring company cast members. Guests will also browse a collection of the theater's pre-restoration photos, in addition to viewing elements from the Palace's History Exhibit, which include a visual timeline of historic milestones dating back to 1922, as well as original theater seats from the 1920s.

The walking tour covers five floors of history and architecture, including grand staircases from the 1920's. Elevator access is available for guests with challenges walking or climbing stairs or other health concerns.

In addition to the regularly scheduled monthly dates, the Palace tour makes a memorable activity for alumni associations, client cultivation and other groups. Accommodations can be made for private tours as well that include refreshments or lunch. For inquiries contact Deirdre Patterson at 203.346.2011.

For general information about the venue visit www.palacetheaterct.org.





