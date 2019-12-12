The National Theatre's PRESENT LAUGHTER Starring Andrew Scott Screens At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Matthew Warchus directs Andrew Scott (BBC's "Sherlock," "Fleabag") in Noël Coward's provocative comedy Present Laughter. Captured live from The Old Vic in London, The National Theatre's production of Present Laughter is a giddy and surprisingly modern reflection on fame, desire and loneliness. It will screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, December 21 at 7pm as part of The Classical Series with support from Whistle Stop Bakery, underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin.

As he prepares to embark on an overseas tour, star actor Garry Essendine's colorful life is in danger of spiraling out of control. Engulfed by an escalating identity crisis as his many and various relationships compete for his attention, Garry's few remaining days at home are a chaotic whirlwind of love, sex, panic and soul-searching.

It is over five decades since the National Theatre Company under Laurence Olivier gave their first-ever performance. Since the opening night of Hamlet, starring Peter O'Toole, on 22 October 1963, The National Theatre has produced well over 800 plays. Through their NT Live program, The National Theatre seeks to make theatre accessible for everyone. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The National Theatre Live series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. FREE tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for Live in HD screenings of The Metropolitan Opera and The Bolshoi Ballet.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under with ID), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.





