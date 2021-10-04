The Moipei Triplets Play Nite Spot Nights at The MAC

The Milford Arts Council (The MAC) and Pantochino Productions Inc. are pleased to announce The Moipei Triplets playing at The MAC for our very first Nite Spot Nights in over a year and a half. The Moipei Triplets are from Nairobi, Kenya and currently reside in the U.S. Their musical journey began in Kenya Music Festival competitions with their sister Serafina. They were awarded 1st place honors for four consecutive years.

After a successful tour of South Korea, representing their country during the Young People's Festival (YoPeFe), the sisters, at the age of 12, were appointed Kenya's first ever UNICEF Child Ambassadors. Through their musical talents they championed girl child empowerment, education, and alternative rites of passage.

They were awarded the Head of State Commendation (HSC), by the President of Kenya, His Excellency Mwai Kibaki in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the Music Industry and the Nation.

Their album "In the Land of the Lion," won the 2011 Best of Africa category, at the prestigious South Africa Broadcasting Corporation Awards (SABC) held in Durban, South Africa. The Triplets have performed sold-out concerts at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, presenting an eclectic mix of their own arrangements of Broadway tunes, jazz hits, sacred pieces and Kenyan folk songs.

Graduates of St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas. Studied with Met Opera star, Mary Jane Johnson at the Taos Opera Institute.The Nite Spot Night series at the MAC offers an eclectic collection of unique musical performances by the hottest stars of New York City's cabaret scene.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "These three women have such beautiful voices. But not only can they sing, they can put their own unique arrangements on familiar pieces and broaden your horizons with music you may not be as familiar with but will certainly love just as much. They bring sass and humor to their shows and find a way to connect with their audience. The MAC is the perfect place to see these ladies shine. In our intimate space you will feel the connection between you and The Moipei Triplets, especially with our lowered seating capacity. The lowered capacity makes the entire experience more intimate but also makes it that much more of a hot ticket!"

Hosted by the Milford Arts Council and Pantochino Productinos The Moipei Triplets perform at the MAC Saturday, November 6 at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase a ticket please visit milfordarts.org.