The Met: Live in HD'S RIGOLETTO Postponed at Warner Theatre

Due to expected winter weather, the The Met: Live in HD presentation of Giuseppe Verdi's RIGOLETTO originally scheduled for Saturday, January 29, has been postponed to an encore performance on Saturday, February 5 at 12:55 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. All ticketholders will be contacted by the Box Office.

Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher creates a bold new take on Verdi's timeless tragedy, resetting the opera's action in 1920's Europe, with Art Deco sets by Michael Yeargan and elegant costumes by Catherine Zuber. Baritone Quinn Kelsey, a commanding artist at the height of his powers, brings his searing portrayal of the title role to the Met for the first time, starring alongside soprano Rosa Feola as Gilda and tenor Piotr Beczała as the Duke of Mantua, with leading maestro Daniele Rustioni on the podium.

For tickets, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.