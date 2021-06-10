The Mark Twain House & Museum Receives $25K Grant From Lincoln Financial Foundation to Support Education Programs

The Lincoln Financial Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to The Mark Twain House & Museum to support the museum's educational programs that serve Hartford students. These programs include its Free Visit Program, which allows Hartford schools to tour the museum and participate in its various interactive learning programs, including creative writing programs for middle and high school students, either in-person or virtually. They also include innovative academic programs for Hartford schools, educational opportunities for teachers, and free admission for Hartford teachers and administrators.

The Mark Twain House & Museum Executive Director Pieter Roos states, "The outstanding support of Lincoln Financial Foundation will allow us to offer our comprehensive educational offerings at no cost to the students of Hartford. With the current financial strain put on both Hartford Public Schools and the museum, Lincoln's generosity ensures that we can continue to provide a robust slate of inspiring learning programs to our community."

The Lincoln Financial Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Lincoln Financial Group. The Lincoln Financial Foundation focuses on building stronger communities through nonprofit partnerships in financial wellness, education, and human services, with the long-term goal of helping people build secure financial futures for themselves and their families. In 2020, Lincoln Financial Foundation donated approximately $10 million to philanthropic endeavors that empower and improve the lives of countless in our communities. To learn more, visit www.lfg.com.

The Mark Twain House & Museum is the restored Hartford, Connecticut home where American author Samuel Clemens -- Mark Twain -- and his family lived from 1874 to 1891. Twain wrote his most important works, including Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court, during the years he lived there. The museum offers tours of the restored Mark Twain House, along with a variety of programs that celebrate and promote Twain's literary legacy.