The Ivoryton Playhouse to Reopen its Doors in July With 5 Play Season

The Ivoryton Playhouse will open its doors for a 5 play season on July 8, 2021. It's time to get out and share some music and laughter and they'll be providing it with a liberal dash of blood with MURDER FOR TWO!

MURDER FOR TWO, by Kellen Blair & Joe Kinosian, is the perfect blend of music, mayhem and murder! In this hilarious 90-minute show, 2 performers play 13 roles-not to mention the piano-in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. The New York Times calls it "INGENIOUS! A snazzy double-act that spins out a comic mystery animated by funny, deftly turned songs." You won't want to miss this killer musical comedy!

MURDER FOR TWO was developed at The Adirondack Theatre Festival and 42nd Street Moon. Chicago Shakespeare Theater presented the World Premiere Production in May, 2011, which was extended 4 times and ran for more than 6 months. Kinosian and Blair were recognized with a 2011 Joseph Jefferson Award for Best New Musical

Everyone is a suspect in MURDER FOR TWO - Ian Lowe*, who was last seen in Ivoryton in THE WOMAN IN BLACK, plays the detective, and Joe Kinosian* plays all 13 suspects and they both play the piano! Joe also co-wrote this smart, funny musical and they are thrilled to have him perform his tour de force in Ivoryton.

A zany blend of classic musical comedy and madcap mystery, this 90-minute whodunit is a highly theatrical duet loaded with killer laughs. Don't miss this opportunity to step back into life and laughter at the Ivoryton Playhouse!

The show is directed and choreographed by Wendy Seyb, the set is designed by Martin Marchitto, lighting by Marcus Abbott and costumes by Elizabeth Cipollina.

MURDER FOR TWO opens at the Ivoryton Playhouse on July 8 and runs through August 1, 2021. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm. There will be one Thursday matinee on July 8.

The safety of their audience is their primary concern. Face masks are required at all times in the theatre. There is no intermission and no concessions will be sold. Eating and drinking are not allowed in the theatre. They have socially distanced their seats so that there are only 96 seats in the theatre for your comfort and protection.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, $25 for students and are available on June 14 by calling the Playhouse box office at 860.767.7318. Tickets are not available online. Visit their website at www.ivorytonplayhouse.org for more information. (Group rates are available by calling the box office for information.) The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

*denotes member of Actors Equity

Photo credit: Joan Marcus.