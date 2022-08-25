Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture Presents YESTERDAY Next Month

The performance is on September 17, 2022.

Connecticut News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  

The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture Presents YESTERDAY Next Month

The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture presents "Yesterday", a brand new theatrical production that combines re-produced and re-imagined music of the Beatles with an interpretive, artistic, and athletic stage performance created by The Hartford Dance Collective and The Meadows Brothers.

A bill consisting of solos, duets, and group performances to live music; dancers will surround the gorgeous outdoor venue overlooking the Connecticut River, conveying themes of human connection. The choreographic and movement artists that will be presenting are Jillian Cusano, Jane Krantz, Rosanna Karabetsos, Roxanne Lebenzon, Taylor Zappone, Lauren Horn, Raechel Manga, and live music by Ian Meadows, Dustin Meadows, Tim Leffingwell, and Stephen Cusano. Castor and Poly Boutique (Wethersfield, CT) will provide costuming for the performers and a pop-up shop at the event. This performance is supported by The Roberts Foundation.

The Hartford Dance Collective aims to empower women to have a voice and an equal opportunity in dance by providing choreographic and leadership opportunities. By sharing professional contemporary dance with new audiences and providing performances in diverse locations, we work to bridge the gap between the arts and our community. We have shared dance at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, ShapeShifter Lab, Real Art Ways, TheaterWorks Hartford, Yardgoats Stadium, multiple breweries around Connecticut, to name a few; and we aim to continue to share the art form with all walks of life. Our studio space in Hartford, CT provides creatives with a home to hone in on their movement vocabulary and we hold the belief that anyone can dance and everyone should. Movement allows us to escape, which drives our commitment to curating experiences that allow for discovery and connection. To learn more about The Hartford Dance Collective, you can visit www.thedancecollective.org. You can also follow The Hartford Dance Collective on Facebook (facebook.com/thehartforddancecollective), Instagram (@the.dance.collective), or YouTube.





More Hot Stories For You


The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture Presents YESTERDAY Next MonthThe Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture Presents YESTERDAY Next Month
August 25, 2022

The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture presents 'Yesterday', a brand new theatrical production that combines re-produced and re-imagined music of the Beatles with an interpretive, artistic, and athletic stage performance created by The Hartford Dance Collective and The Meadows Brothers.
Charter Oak Cultural Center To Dedicate Memorial To People Of Color Killed By Police Violence On September 12Charter Oak Cultural Center To Dedicate Memorial To People Of Color Killed By Police Violence On September 12
August 24, 2022

In remembrance of the thousands of people of color wrongfully killed by the police in our country, Charter Oak Cultural Center commissioned a free-standing, double-sided memorial by painter, George Gould. A dedication of the memorial, featuring remarks by Mr. Gould, Charter Oak Executive Director Rabbi Donna Berman and Community Partners in Action Prison Arts Program Manager Jeffrey Greene, will be held on Monday, September 12 at 6:00 on the front lawn of the Charter Oak Cultural Center located at 21 Charter Oak Avenue, Hartford, CT. The event is free and open to all.
The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture Presents YESTERDAYThe Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture Presents YESTERDAY
August 24, 2022

The Hartford Dance Collective and Riverfront Recapture presents 'Yesterday', a brand new theatrical production that combines re-produced and re-imagined music of the Beatles with an interpretive, artistic, and athletic stage performance created by The Hartford Dance Collective and The Meadows Brothers.
Education @ the Warner Presents “Voice Acting: Art, Science & Business” with Dick TerhuneEducation @ the Warner Presents “Voice Acting: Art, Science & Business” with Dick Terhune
August 24, 2022

Education @ the Warner Presents “Voice Acting: Art, Science & Business” with Dick Terhune, Saturday, September 24 at 2 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Dick Terhune will present an info-packed session in which he will lay out how to be a working voice actor from almost anywhere that electricity and an internet connection are available.
Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Fall 2022 Classes in Simsbury and HartfordRegister Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Fall 2022 Classes in Simsbury and Hartford
August 24, 2022

Registration is open for Playhouse Theatre Academy’s fall 2022 classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT! With such a wide variety of classes for different age groups, there is truly something for everyone.