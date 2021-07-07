The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue to be Presented at Cheney Hall

The Corvettes Doo Wop Revue is dedicated to preserving and performing the greatest music ever made - the music of the 1950's Doo Wop era!

The Corvettes perform the great music of the Doo Wop era with fresh new energy. Their incredibly entertaining show and comical stage antics have left many a happy audience screaming for more! In the tradition of legendary Doo Wop revivalists Sha Na Na, every Corvettes show is more than a concert - it's an all-out Doo Wop Celebration!

Some of the great hits you might expect to hear at a Corvettes Doo Wop Revue show: Come Go With Me - Little Darlin' - Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On - At The Hop - The Twist - Earth Angel - Sea Crusie - Rock Around The Clock - In The Still Of The Night - Runaround Sue - Runaway - Palisades Park - Twistin' The Night Away - Splish Splash - Shake Rattle & Roll And many more!

"A rollicking ride through the good old days of Rock & Roll"

Friday, August 27, 7:00 pm

90-MINUTES WITH NO INTERMISSION

