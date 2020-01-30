The Bolshoi Ballet's Production Of GISELLE Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse February 16

Enjoy the timeless and beloved ballet, Giselle, performed by the great ballet of Russia, The Bolshoi Ballet, in HD on the big screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday, February 16th at 12:55pm. This romantic and ghost-filled French ballet is considered a masterwork with music composed by Adophe Adam. It is choreographed for The Bolshoi by Alexei Ratmansky and is part of the Classical Series, underwritten by Jeanne Cook, Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina & Walter Slavin with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

The young peasant girl Giselle dies of a broken heart when she learns that the man she loves, Albrecht, has betrayed her. Against her own will, she joins the Wilis, vengeful spirits of jilted brides who condemn Albrecht to dance until he dies of exhaustion. In this brand-new production of Giselle, world renowned choreographer Alexei Ratmansky brings a fresh perspective to one of the oldest and greatest works of classical dance, giving the audience an opportunity to discover this iconic ballet anew.

The Bolshoi Ballet ("Great Ballet" in Russian) is the leading ballet company of Russia, famous for elaborately staged productions of the classics and children's ballets that preserve the traditions of 19th-century classical dance. The Ridgefield Playhouse offers free tickets to The Bolshoi Ballet in HD series to students 18 and younger as a way for parents to introduce their children to the arts. Free tickets are also available to students 18 and younger for LIVE and Encore HD screenings of The Metropolitan Opera and National Theatre of London.

For tickets ($25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15 | FREE for students 18 and under with ID), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You