The Ballard Institute to Present THE LEGEND OF THE BANANA KID

As part of its 2024 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will bring back the popular Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers of Maine to perform The Legend of the Banana Kid on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Little Chucky heads to the Wild West to outwit outlaws in this cowboy adventure! With a fistful of bananas, Chucky rides into town on his trusty goat for a showdown with Big Bad Bart and his gang of bandits. The Legend of the Banana Kid features 20 hand-crafted glove, mouth and rod puppets, and a slew of flying and twirling styrofoam bananas. Recommended for ages 4+. The show runtime is approximately 45 minutes.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers is a puppet company based in Bar Harbor, Maine, and created by three siblings—brothers Erik and Brian Torbeck and sister Robin (Torbeck) Erlandsen. Founded in 2000, Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers has performed at festivals, schools, libraries, and theaters and has received three Citations of Excellence from UNIMA-USA, the highest national award in U.S. puppetry. Learn more and purchase tickets: https://bimp.ticketleap.com/bananakid/

Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.

