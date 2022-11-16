Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ballard Institute Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY By Tanglewood Marionettes, December 3

Tanglewood Marionettes performs this beloved fairy tale with beautifully handcrafted marionettes brought to life by a master puppeteer.

Nov. 16, 2022  

As part of its 2022 Fall Puppet Shows, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry presents Sleeping Beauty by Massachusetts-based Tanglewood Marionettes on Dec. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

A classic tale that appeals to children of all ages, Sleeping Beauty begins in King Felix's great hall with the celebration of Princess Aurora's birth. The party goes awry when the Wicked Witch arrives and curses the princess. Will the curse come true? Will someone with a "true heart" appear?

Tanglewood Marionettes performs this beloved fairy tale with beautifully handcrafted marionettes brought to life by a master puppeteer. Recommended for ages 4+. Masks recommended but not required.

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit: bimp.ticketleap.com/sleeping-beauty-tanglewood.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com/sleeping-beauty-tanglewood. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of performance starting at 10 a.m.

There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. Parking is free for the first two hours and $1 per hour thereafter. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.




Take your New Year 2023 celebration to the next level during Mohegan Sun's exciting Endless Midnight celebration where four-days of action-packed parties, giveaways, and entertainment take center-stage.
The Friends of Square One Theatre, in conjunction with the Stratford Library, will continue the 17th season of its popular three-part series, “Play It Again, Square One”, on Tuesday, November 28 beginning at noon. 
The Palace Theater will present the next two events in the “I Wrote That!” Author Talk Series.
With the holidays right around the corner, The Contemporary Theater Company is bringing an annual family tradition to the stage with A Christmas Story.

November 16, 2022

The Friends of Square One Theatre, in conjunction with the Stratford Library, will continue the 17th season of its popular three-part series, “Play It Again, Square One”, on Tuesday, November 28 beginning at noon. 
November 16, 2022

The Palace Theater will present the next two events in the “I Wrote That!” Author Talk Series.
November 16, 2022

With the holidays right around the corner, The Contemporary Theater Company is bringing an annual family tradition to the stage with A Christmas Story.
November 16, 2022

New England Academy of Dance and New England Dance Theatre presents The Nutcracker Ballet, featuring The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra. Now in its historic 37th year, a holiday tradition in Fairfield County.
November 15, 2022

The Warner Theatre will welcome Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour to the Oneglia Auditorium, Friday, March 24 at 6 pm! Blippi is coming to your city for the ultimate curiosity adventure in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour!  