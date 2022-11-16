The Ballard Institute Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY By Tanglewood Marionettes, December 3

As part of its 2022 Fall Puppet Shows, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry presents Sleeping Beauty by Massachusetts-based Tanglewood Marionettes on Dec. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.



A classic tale that appeals to children of all ages, Sleeping Beauty begins in King Felix's great hall with the celebration of Princess Aurora's birth. The party goes awry when the Wicked Witch arrives and curses the princess. Will the curse come true? Will someone with a "true heart" appear?

Tanglewood Marionettes performs this beloved fairy tale with beautifully handcrafted marionettes brought to life by a master puppeteer. Recommended for ages 4+. Masks recommended but not required.



For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit: bimp.ticketleap.com/sleeping-beauty-tanglewood.



Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com/sleeping-beauty-tanglewood. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of performance starting at 10 a.m.

There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. Parking is free for the first two hours and $1 per hour thereafter. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.