Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ballard Institute Presents PLEASE SHIP THIS WET GIFT

The performance is on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

May. 02, 2023  

The Ballard Institute Presents PLEASE SHIP THIS WET GIFT

As part of its 2023 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present New York City puppeteer Marta Mozelle performing Please Ship This Wet Gift by Brave Bucket Co., on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

Please Ship This Wet Gift is one clown's presentation about terrible feelings and provides an opportunity for family audiences to laugh together about feeling bad. The original work uses drawing-without-looking, audience suggestion, audience participation, made-up songs, puppetry, and cardboard sharks to explore dealing with the things in life that are unfair, scary, sad, and just really annoying. The show melds clown theater with puppetry expertise to bring compassion and lightness to the heavy stuff. Recommended for ages 4+.

To learn more about the performance and Brave Bucket Co., visit bimp.ticketleap.com/wet-gift

Ticket Prices: Adults: $12; Members/Seniors: $10; Students: $8; Kids: $6 (12 years and under).

Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry, by calling 860-486-8580, or online at bimp.ticketleap.com. A surcharge will be added to any purchases made online. Tickets may also be purchased at the Ballard Institute on the day of the performance starting at 10 a.m. There will be open seating and no reservations. Visitors can park in the Storrs Center Garage located at 33 Royce Circle. For more information about these performances or if you require accommodation to attend this event, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860-486-8580 or bimp@uconn.edu. Masks recommended but not required.




The Warner Theatre To Present Gigi DAlessio In Concert, October 13 Photo
The Warner Theatre To Present Gigi D'Alessio In Concert, October 13
The Warner Theatre will welcome popular Italian singer and songwriter, Gigi D'Alessio, to the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Friday, October 13 at 8 pm! The Naples-born artist has sold over 26 million records throughout his career.
Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadways David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13 Photo
Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (CT) Honorees: Broadway/Movie composer, Songwriter, Music Director David Friedman and Lighting Designer Paul Gallo, who has lit over 50 Broadway shows
Jann Klose and Dancers Celebrate New Album in Fairfield This Week Photo
Jann Klose and Dancers Celebrate New Album in Fairfield This Week
Jann Klose is celebrating the release of 'Surrender' on May 4, at 7:30 PM, at The Shu Community Theater. Special Guests include students from The Lee Lund Studio of Dance. They are in Jann's music videos 'Flesh and Blood,' and 'Sugar My.'
Hartford Stage to Present TROUBLE IN MIND Beginning in May; Cast Announced Photo
Hartford Stage to Present TROUBLE IN MIND Beginning in May; Cast Announced
Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team of the relevant revival of Alice Childress' watershed play Trouble in Mind. A powerful backstage drama-comedy that's sure to resonate with audiences today as it did in the 1950s, Trouble in Mind will run May 25 through June 18 at Hartford Stage in downtown Hartford, CT.

More Hot Stories For You


The Warner Theatre To Present Gigi D'Alessio In Concert, October 13The Warner Theatre To Present Gigi D'Alessio In Concert, October 13
May 1, 2023

The Warner Theatre will welcome popular Italian singer and songwriter, Gigi D'Alessio, to the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Friday, October 13 at 8 pm! The Naples-born artist has sold over 26 million records throughout his career.
Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13Summer Theatre New Canaan Gala Honors Broadway's David Friedman & Paul Gallo May 13
May 1, 2023

Summer Theatre of New Canaan (CT) Honorees: Broadway/Movie composer, Songwriter, Music Director David Friedman and Lighting Designer Paul Gallo, who has lit over 50 Broadway shows
Jann Klose and Dancers Celebrate New Album in Fairfield This WeekJann Klose and Dancers Celebrate New Album in Fairfield This Week
May 1, 2023

Jann Klose is celebrating the release of 'Surrender' on May 4, at 7:30 PM, at The Shu Community Theater. Special Guests include students from The Lee Lund Studio of Dance. They are in Jann's music videos 'Flesh and Blood,' and 'Sugar My.'
Hartford Stage to Present TROUBLE IN MIND Beginning in May; Cast AnnouncedHartford Stage to Present TROUBLE IN MIND Beginning in May; Cast Announced
April 30, 2023

Hartford Stage has announced the cast and creative team of the relevant revival of Alice Childress' watershed play Trouble in Mind. A powerful backstage drama-comedy that's sure to resonate with audiences today as it did in the 1950s, Trouble in Mind will run May 25 through June 18 at Hartford Stage in downtown Hartford, CT.
Ivoryton Playhouse to Present ON GOLDEN POND Starring James Naughton Beginning Next MonthIvoryton Playhouse to Present ON GOLDEN POND Starring James Naughton Beginning Next Month
April 29, 2023

Ivoryton Playhouse will present Tony Award-nominated Mia Dillon* and Tony award winner James Naughton* in ON GOLDEN POND by Ernest Thompson May 18 through June 11, 2023.
share