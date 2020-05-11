The Ballard Institute Presents A VISIT TO COZY CORNER via Facebook Live

To celebrate the airing of the Cozy Corner web series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host A Visit to Cozy Corner with Cozy Arts Productions on Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m. EST. This event will take place on Facebook Live (facebook.com/BallardInstitute/) and will be available afterwards on the Ballard Institute Facebook page and YouTube Channel (youtube.com/channel/UC3VSthEDnYS6ZjOwzT1DnTg). All webisodes of the Cozy Corner series can currently be viewed here: cozycornerseries.com.

Join your favorite Cozy Corner characters-including Max, Rory, and Mrs. Flutterby-for live music and interactive activities on Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m. EST! There will also be a chance to ask the Cozy Corner friends questions they will answer during the livestream event. This event is recommended for all ages!

The Cozy Corner web series, created by Cozy Arts Productions, premiered in April 2020 and features eight short webisodes. We may not see our friends every day like we used to, but you can still visit with your friends at Cozy Corner! Join Max, Rory, Trudy, Mrs. Flutterby, and Squirrel in a NEW, fun, uplifting, and interactive web series that celebrates the magic and wonder we all have inside. Created by puppeteer Faye Dupras and featuring music by Max Weigert, Cozy Corner nurtures the tender hearts and minds of children by exploring the qualities and skills needed to cultivate loving relationships, welcoming communities, and a healthy planet. All episodes are available for viewing online: cozycornerseries.com.

Cozy Arts Productions creates original puppet productions to help children, and their grownups, explore the qualities and skills needed to cultivate loving relationships, welcoming communities, and a healthy planet. Founded in Boston in 2018, they believe that every child, regardless of background or ability, has feelings that matter and creativity that can change the world.

When schools closed and the theaters went dark Cozy Arts Productions quickly mobilized to bring their live theater shows into the world of video. Created out of a love for children, and a concern for their wellbeing during these isolating times, the Cozy Corner web series is an offering of connection and joy.





