TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Comes to the Bushnell

The limited engagement will run for eight performances only from June 27 through July 2, 2023.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

The Bushnell is thrilled to announce that tickets are on sale now for the highly anticipated First National Tour of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird. The limited engagement will run for eight performances only from June 27 through July 2, 2023.

Tickets to the Tony Award-winning production start at $42 and can be purchased at bushnell.org, by calling (860) 987-5900, or by visiting The Bushnell Box Office in person (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT). Performances of To Kill A Mockingbird at The Bushnell will be Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Bushnell Broadway Series is co-sponsored by Aetna and Travelers.

The First National Tour of the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird features a new script by Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin based on Harper Lee's classic novel. The play is directed by Tony® winner Bartlett Sher. The production is scheduled to play a multi-year national tour across North America. For more information, please visit tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com

Starring in the critically-acclaimed production is Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch, Melanie Moore as Scout Finch, Jacqueline Williams as Calpurnia, Justin Mark as Jem Finch, Yaegel T. Welch as Tom Robinson, Steven Lee Johnson as Dill Harris and Mary Badham (Oscar®-nominated for the role of “Scout” in the feature film) as Mrs. Dubose. They are joined by Joey Collins as Bob Ewell, David Manis as Judge Taylor, Luke Smith as Horace Gilmer, Arianna Gayle Stucki as Mayella Ewell, David Christopher Wells as Sheriff Heck Tate, Jeff Still as Link Deas, Liv Rooth as Miss Stephanie, Travis Johns as Boo Radley and ensemble members Morgan BernhardDenise CormierChristopher R EllisStephen ElrodGlenn FlearyMaeve MoynihanDaniel NealeDorcas Sowunmi and

Greg Wood.

Yaegel T. Welch, Steven Lee Johnson, David Manis, Luke Smith, Jeff Still, Liv

Rooth and Glenn Fleary join the tour from the Broadway production.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in

Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021, and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End. 

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood

innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell. 

To Kill a Mockingbird set is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth,

lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.




