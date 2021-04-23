THE SOUND OF MUSIC to be Presented by Fairfield Center Stage in June

Fairfield Center Stage along with partner Fairfield Museum & History Center will present an outdoor musical production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC in downtown Fairfield this June. The show runs one weekend only: June 24-26, 2021 at Fairfield Museum Commons at 370 Beach Rd behind Old Town Hall.

After postponing their annual summer production last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, FCS is back with the Fairfield Museum to present this family musical classic to the community outdoors and socially distanced. The production will feature a cast of 20 performers and a live onstage orchestra of 8 musicians. Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets/low-back chairs & picnics for this inclusive, family summer event. Amenities include free parking (in vicinity), local food trucks, concessions (including wine and beer), and access to portable restrooms.

Performances are Thurs June 24 @ 7:30pm, Fri June 25 @ 7:30pm, Sat June 26 @ 2pm, and Sat June 26 @ 7:30pm. A weather makeup date is scheduled for Sun June 27 @ 2pm. Painted lawn squares, spaced per state guidelines, will be sold as 'pods' in sizes of 2 and 4. Pod Seating enables patrons to buy tickets as a group while promoting social distancing at the event. Tickets ($20-$45) will go on sale May 7 @ 10am at www.fairfieldcenterstage.org.

The final collaboration between Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, The Sound of Music, has become a play beloved around the world. Based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, this play captures a personal tale of growth and hope amidst the horrors of World War II. The Sound of Music tells the tale of young postulant Maria Rainer, whose free spirit has trouble fitting into the rules and regulations of Nonnberg Abbey. Commissioned by the Mother Abbess to serve as the governess for seven motherless children, Maria transforms the Von Trapp family home from a place of dour rules and regulations to one filled with joy, with laughter, and with music. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The 1965 motion picture, starring Julie Andrews, won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The Sound of Music has become the most popular movie musical ever made.

The Production is led by Artistic Director Christy McIntosh-Newsom & Executive Producer Eli Newsom. The all-local production staff includes Music Direction by Clay Zambo, Choreography by Lindsay Johnson, Scenic Design by Kevin Pelkey, Costume Design by Jessica Camarero, Lighting Design by Don Rowe, and Sound Design by Chris Gensur. Local actors are sought for the production and open auditions have been scheduled for May 3, visit the FCS website for more information.

Picnics are also welcome, but there is a NO BYOB policy. Sealed wine and beer, sodas, and water will be available for a suggested donation, as well as contactless concession snacks, ordered from seating pods. The park opens one hour before showtime for seating/picnics. Maximum audience at this event will be 200. Masks required when not inside reserved seating squares. Patrons will check in at the entrance and show their phone with order confirmation email. No printed paper needed/accepted, as this is a contactless event. Temperature may be taken at entry. Seating begins 1 hour before showtime for pre-show picnics. Tickets will only be sold at the door if available. Advanced reservations are strongly encouraged, as performances may sell out. Tickets go on sale May 7 @ 10am.