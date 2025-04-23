THE PRODUCERS Takes the Stage At Connecticut Theatre Company In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Connecticut Theatre Company will present "The Producers" running May 2nd through May 11th at the Repertory Theatre in New Britain.

With a truly hysterical book co-written by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan (Annie) and music and lyrics by Mr. Brooks, "The Producers" skewers Broadway traditions and takes no prisoners as it proudly proclaims itself an "equal opportunity offender!"

A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all "little old ladies") out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! The antics of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they maneuver their way fecklessly through finding a show (the gloriously offensive "Springtime for Hitler"), hiring a director, raising the money and finally going to prison for their misdeeds is a lesson in broad comic construction. At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends.

Director, Johanna Milani, says "This is an incredibly ambitious show. Not only because of it's sheer size, but also because it is so well known. When you tackle a show that is as iconic and memorable as The Producers, you have to tow the delicate line between honoring the original while also making it your own. I am very fortunate that I have a cast that has risen to that challenge. I am so incredibly proud of everyone involved. I cannot wait for audiences to experience this production and to be blown away by what we have created."

The cast consists of gifted performers from all over Connecticut and Massachusetts including:

Brooke Hendon and Yari Santiago (New Britain); Edward Antigua and Chuck Stango (Waterbury); Ralene Goff, Liam Welsh and Shawn Murray (Middletown); Luke Cashman (Guilford); Piper Stepule (East Haven); Halli Gibson (Storrs); David Cespedes and Stephanie Carroll (Vernon); Sara Courtemanche (East Longmeadow); Cole Urso and Charles Forte (Wallingford); Marisa "Jazz" Gallucci (Southington); Heather Burlant and Rachel Morrow (Shelton); Ben Clouse (Branford); Kaylyn Terry (North Haven/Hartford); Adam Pisarski (South Glastonbury); Tullio Milani (North Haven); Becky Stanford (Ivortyton); Kim Saltzman (Naugatuck).

The musical runs from May 2nd - May 11th with Friday and Saturday performances at 7pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the website at https://www.connecticuttheatrecompany.org/ or in person the day of the show. The box office opens one hour prior to each performance.

