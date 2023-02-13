THE ART OF BURNING Begins in March at Hartford Stage

The cast has been announced for Hartford Stage's upcoming production The Art of Burning. This inspired new comedy by award-winning playwright Kate Snodgrass explores the love, rage, and responsibility that go with marriage and parenting in America. The Art of Burning will run March 2-26 at the Tony Award-winning theatre at 50 Church Street in downtown Hartford, CT.

Mid-negotiation, modernist painter Patricia changes the terms of her 'conscious uncoupling' with Jason. She wants full custody of their 15-year-old daughter Beth. Jason demands that their daughter decide, but mysteriously Beth didn't show up for school. Has Patricia hidden her away to protect her, or is there something more sinister afoot?

The Art of Burning pairs Kate Snodgrass, the highly regarded Boston playwright and leader of Boston Playwrights' Theatre for 35 years, with director Melia Bensussen. These two acclaimed artists first worked together on an earlier version of this Greek-inspired play at The Huntington's Summer Workshops in 2019.

"Kate's play takes us on a wild ride subverting our expectations about what women should do and say, and how we listen to them," says Bensussen. "A play to argue about long after you've seen it."

The Cast and Creative Team of The Art of Burning

The Art of Burning features Rom Barkhordar, Clio Contogenis, Vivia Font, Michael Kaye, Adrianne Krstansky, and Laura Latreille.

The creative team includes Director Melia Benssusen, Scenic Designer Luciana Stecconi, Costume Designer Kara Harmon, Lighting Designer Aja M. Jackson, Sound Designer Jane Shaw, Wig Designer J. Jared Janas and Fight Director/Intimacy Coordinator Ted Hewlett. Kelly Hardy is stage manager with Emily Pathman acting as assistant stage manager.

The Art of Burning is a co-production with Huntington Theatre Company.

The Art of Burning will run Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 26, 2023. Tuesday through Thursday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 8:00 p.m.; and Saturday, Sunday and select Wednesday Matinees begin at 2:00 p.m..

Tickets for The Art of Burning start at $30. Discounts are available for students and groups. Tickets can be purchased by visiting HartfordStage.org calling (860) 527-5151, or visiting the Hartford Stage Box Office at 50 Church Street.