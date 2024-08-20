Spotlight: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Ridgefield Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony-Award winning singer, actress, and dancer, Adrienne Warren, is perhaps best known for her performance as Tina Turner in Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Warren worked with the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll herself to embody the titular role.

Her performance has been heralded as “extraordinary” (The Hollywood Reporter), “electrifying” (Rolling Stone), and “star-making” (The New York Times). In addition to the Tony Award, Warren also received a Chita Rivera nomination, and the Drama Desk, Antonyo, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her iconic performance.

Don't miss your chance to see Warren perform in our intimate, 500-seat theater!

Comments