Spotlight: NEXT TO NORMAL at the Visual & Performing Arts Center

Next to Normal runs Feb. 23 - Mar. 3 at the Visual & Performing Arts Center

By: Feb. 07, 2024

A family determined to balance sanity and happiness against the gale force winds of mental illness finds strength in their commitment to love each other through their pain. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, this groundbreaking musical is an insightful and deeply moving look at a modern family, all while raising the rafters with its Tony Award-winning score.

Next to Normal contains themes of mental illness, self-harm, and adult language.




