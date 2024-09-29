Spotlight: CAPITOL FOOLS at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Capitol Fools: Uniting the Country One Laugh at a Time - Oct 19 in Storrs

Sep. 29, 2024
Just in time for the election, the stairway to heavenly political satire originally laid by the Capitol Steps continues upward with the Capitol Fools. The post-COVID reincarnation of the old troupe holds up a mirror to our crazy political culture, providing hilarious, bi-partisan song parodies and foolish reflections on both sides of the aisle that continue to create abundant laughter and delight.

Cast members from past seasons of the Steps join the ensemble for over-the-top impressions, break-neck costume changes, and all-new bits and song parodies reflecting the day’s news.




