Sonia Plumb Dance Company's THE DANCE OF DA VINCI 2.0 Has Been Canceled

Sonia Plumb Dance Company has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

We have canceled our upcoming performances of The Dance of da Vinci 2.0. My dancers have gone home. They had felt safer here in Connecticut working than going back to isolation. We care for each other and look out for each other. They had work and a safe place to stay. I understand the flattening of the curve and therefore I am doing what needs to be done and will focus on the future.

The past two weeks rehearsing The Dance of da Vinci 2.0 with these incredible dancers was life affirming. We were moving, working, creating and playing. We did not lead our lives in fear nor will we. Performing artists need to perform for a living. This is our livelihood. This is our joy and our reason to be. Yes, we piece together our lives with other work, but there is a reason performing arts are called performing arts.

This was our one big ticketed event of the season. If you purchased tickets for The Dance of Da Vinci 2.0, I would ask that you please consider them a donation to our company or request tickets to a future Sonia Plumb Dance Company performance. We are currently exploring the possibility of performing the show online for your enjoyment. Stay tuned on that front.

If you would like to help us cover the loss of ticket revenue, please make a donation by clicking the red box below. A quote I saw recently said "There is no surplus in non-profit." And without art, life has no meaning.

Question, observe, listen, create.

Take care of yourself and each other,

Sonia

Donate HERE





