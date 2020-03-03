Sharon Ruchman to Bring GIFT OF RUDY to the Palace Theater's Poli Club

Sharon Ruchman's "gift" was in finding the musical legacy of her Uncle Rudy that inspired her musical 2ND ACT. Hear her moving story and listen to Ruchman play some of the music inspired by it, on April 21 at 6:00 pm in the Palace Theater's Poli Club. Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Theater's Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, on-line at palacetheaterct.org or by calling 203.346.2000.

The event includes a light supper with a cash bar available. Sponsors are OLLI the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute @ UCONN Waterbury, PEAK Physical Therapy and the Village at East Farms. Tickets are $25) and can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. OLLI and AARP members can enjoy a discount and pay$20 but must purchase by phone or in-person.

Sharon Ruchman had always loved music, but stress and anxiety took the joy out of studying it. That is, until four years ago when she received her great uncle's 100-year-old viola and felt compelled to learn to play it. As a result, her creative floodgates opened. She is now studying viola - Rudy's gift - with Jill Pellett Levine, who plays in the New Haven Symphony and composing original work for SONORO, a musical ensemble which she helped found in 2019 with producer Marc Wager Weisgal. At the forefront of contemporary music performance, Sonora offers a playful and romantic mix of classical, jazz and Latin through a variety of flexible instrumentation to include piano, flute, saxophone, viola, cello and percussion. Today, as she's composing everything from chamber music to tango, Ruchman is a firm believer that it is never too late to do something fabulous.

About 2ND ACT

2ND ACT is a storytelling series created in 2018 by the Palace Theater's marketing & PR Officer, Sheree Marcucci and features ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, experiential and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!

